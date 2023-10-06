Falkirk striker Jordan Allan signs on as an ambassador for testicular cancer charity Cahonas

Falkirk striker Jordan Allan is the latest sports star to join testicular cancer awareness charity Cahonas as part of the Rotating Ambassador Program Sponsored by Football Manager.

The Ambassador Program aims to bring together influential figures from the sporting world to support Cahonas' cause. Last season, Falkirk demonstrated their strong dedication to the health and welfare of not just their players and staff. They partnered with Cahonas to effectively convey a potentially life-saving message to the players.

Paul McCaffery, a native of Falkirk and a survivor of testicular cancer, currently serving as the Community Engagement Officer at Cahonas, said: “The overarching goal of the charity is to ensure this message resonates with the widest possible audience. Falkirk's ability to leverage their platform, coupled with a prominent first team player acting as an ambassador for Cahonas, significantly reinforces this commitment.

"Jordan has demonstrated not only exceptional skills on the field but also a deep commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of football. As an ambassador for Cahonas, he will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about testicular cancer and encouraging men to take charge of their health through regular self-examinations.

Falkirk forward Jordan Allan has joined Cahonas as an ambassador through the Rotating Ambassador Program sponsored by Football Manager (Photo: Submitted)

"The addition of Jordan to our group of ambassadors is fantastic. His unwavering commitment to both football and raising awareness for men's health is in perfect harmony with our objectives.

"With Falkirk FC's backing and Jordan's involvement, we hold a strong belief that this collaboration will enhance our initiatives and extend our influence to a broader spectrum of people.”