Falkirk striker Jordan Allan signs on as an ambassador for testicular cancer charity Cahonas
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ambassador Program aims to bring together influential figures from the sporting world to support Cahonas' cause. Last season, Falkirk demonstrated their strong dedication to the health and welfare of not just their players and staff. They partnered with Cahonas to effectively convey a potentially life-saving message to the players.
Paul McCaffery, a native of Falkirk and a survivor of testicular cancer, currently serving as the Community Engagement Officer at Cahonas, said: “The overarching goal of the charity is to ensure this message resonates with the widest possible audience. Falkirk's ability to leverage their platform, coupled with a prominent first team player acting as an ambassador for Cahonas, significantly reinforces this commitment.
"Jordan has demonstrated not only exceptional skills on the field but also a deep commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of football. As an ambassador for Cahonas, he will play a crucial role in spreading awareness about testicular cancer and encouraging men to take charge of their health through regular self-examinations.
"The addition of Jordan to our group of ambassadors is fantastic. His unwavering commitment to both football and raising awareness for men's health is in perfect harmony with our objectives.
"With Falkirk FC's backing and Jordan's involvement, we hold a strong belief that this collaboration will enhance our initiatives and extend our influence to a broader spectrum of people.”
Former Clyde and Airdrie forward Jordan Allan added: "I am truly honoured to be a part of the Cahonas family and to contribute to such a crucial cause. As an athlete, I understand the importance of maintaining good health, and I am committed to using my platform to encourage men to prioritise their well-being and talk openly about their health concerns."Football Manager, a leading name in sports simulation gaming, recognises the significance of promoting health awareness among its audience and is proud to be associated with the Rotating Ambassador Program. This sponsorship underscores Football Manager's commitment to using its platform to positively influence and educate individuals about real-world issues.