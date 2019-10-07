Falkirk star Louis Longridge says title fight will go down to the wire

Falkirk striker Louis Longridge believes it will be a close run thing between the Bairns and Raith Rovers this season in the race for the title.



Many have tipped Ray McKinnon's men to run away with League One after heavy investment in the summer following relegation from the Scottish Championship.

However, Longridge insisted he is expecting his former side Raith to challenge them all the way after they fought back from two goals down to claim a draw at the weekend.

MORE: The verdict: Takeover delays and dropped points means patience is wearing thin amongst fans

He said: "I think it will be tight between the two of us. It's a strange league, there are a lot of teams that are hard to play against.

"They sit in and make it difficult, everybody can take points off each other.

"I don't think the season will be dictated by this game, but they are a good side and they will hope to be up there and we're hoping to be there challenging."

Meanwhile, Longridge hopes his luck will change in front of goal after missed chances let Raith Rovers back into the game on Saturday.

MORE: Where would Falkirk finish in League One on current form?

Longridge did get the Bairns off to a flier but had the chance to put the game beyond doubt at 2-0 when his shot rattled the bar.

He said: "The next goal would have killed it off but that's my luck at the minute.

"I know I scored but that's two weeks in a row I've hit the woodwork.

"I'm needing those chances to go in. The second one would have killed the game off.

"If David McMillan puts away the chance he's got I think the game would have been dead and buried. We've let them into the game. We've switched off with two set pieces."