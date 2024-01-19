Falkirk star Aidan Nesbitt on doing the basics the right and how Falkirk can navigate Bonnyrigg Rose Scottish Cup tie
The cold front has already forced the hosts too organise a precautionary pitch inspection, which will take place at 11am on Friday, with another official inspection pencilled in for the Saturday at 10am. Should the match fall to the frost, the rearranged date for the fixture will be Tuesday, January 23.
And ex-Celtic youth midfielder Nesbitt says the Bairns need to give Robbie Horn’s League Two outfit any encouragement as they look to reach to the fifth round after last season’s stunning semi-final run.
"Going through the course of a full season, you aren’t going to be able to play nice stuff in every single match,” Nesbitt explained. “We know that. To be a good team, a really good team, you need to be able to adapt to these situations.
“And Saturday is just another situation we will need to adapt to. It is no secret that it isn’t the Nou Camp we are playing at. They will play long balls into the box and get as close to our goal as possible. They will make it as difficult for us as possible.
“We need to deal with that and essentially do the exact same to them. We need to not make it not easy for them by not playing out from the back when it isn’t on.
“It probably helps us that it is no secret that the pitch is terrible. No one is expecting us to go there and be Manchester City at The Etihad. It is a game that people will probably expect to be different from the norm.”
But Nesbitt does believe that members of the current crop, who were at the club last term, can draw on their early round experiences going into this tough tie.
He added: “New players have come in and our league form is great and things are going really well. But we can certainly draw on past experiences and we know how to win these sorts of games at the start of the cup.
“We went to Wick last year and that was a horrible pitch. We played Darvel who are in the sixth-tier. We’ve been to these sorts of places and we have won. Bonnyrigg are in League Two and are a good side.
“They are doing pretty well and it will be a different type of game than what we are used to normally. But we still have confidence going into the match.
"We are flying and we are nine points ahead in the league. We want to be as positive as we possibly can be. The first 45 minutes last Saturday was a set-back but we want to focus on the positives.
“If we can keep winning in the cups, if we can win our SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against TNS, then I think in terms of where we are and with the squad we got this season, I think these cup runs can go hand in hand with building confidence and momentum.”