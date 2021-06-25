Falkirk Stadium's artificial surface to be reviewed by 2023

The artificial surface at the Falkirk Stadium has been a point of many discussions since it was first installed back in 2013

During this week’s fans Q&A with the Falkirk FC board of directors, the ever controversial question of the club’s home playing surface was once again brought up.

Answering whether or not there are plans to return to grass for the first time since 2013 and if they believed the injury problems which plagued the first team squad at the end of last season related in any way to the pitch, Bairns’ company secretary Ronnie Bateman said: "I was involved in the instillation of the pitch in 2013 and at the time the question was asked what the length of the age we could get from the pitch was before replacing it.

"At that time we didn't know because it was a new style pitch but they guessed eight years.

"It's eight years now and the pitch has just passed a test again which we have to do every year.

"It will probably be good for another two seasons, we committed 18 months ago that we would do a review when the time was right.

"I've spoken to the manufacturer and contractors who fitted the pitch who both agreed it's still in good condition.

"It's an old argument (injuries on artificial surfaces) that has gone on for many years and when we did an analysis a few years ago most of our injuries occurred on grass pitches.

"We are totally committed to reviewing the pitch when the time comes and I'm guessing it will be around 2023 when we do that.

"Everything will be taken into account."