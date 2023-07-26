Falkirk Stadium set to host 2024 Lava Cup

Backed by support from the Icelandic FA, the international event originally began as a way to support men dealing with a wide range of physical and mental health-related issues. "We've got two tournaments a year," explains organiser Marc Boal, "and we try to keep them a few months apart as it becomes an incentive for guys to look after themselves all year round.

"The guys taking part are really becoming so fit because they want to win this tournament, and the other events abroad and things like that are enticing. It is making a difference to people’s lives.

"People are wanting a piece of the action now and it is really getting massive. We have two initiatives now with one here and one over in Reykjavík.

The Falkirk Stadium will host the 2024 Lava Cup (Photo: John Devlin)

"The Icelandic FA have been huge supporters of what we are doing and they had people here. BBC Alba were filming this year and we even got a mention in the Scottish Parliament afterwards.”

The tournament is aimed at over-45s and usually consists of Scottish and Icelandic regulars, alongside some other foreign clubs with 12 teams taking part in seven-a-side matches.