Falkirk squad update: Luke Holt departs; Pearse Carroll signs first professional deal

The back-up stopper, who is the son of ex-Bairns sporting director Gary Holt, failed to make an appearance in his time at the club.

Last season, he played a handful of games out on loan at Scottish Lowland Football League side Dalbeattie Star.

A club spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Luke for his efforts while at Falkirk and wish him all the very best for the future.”

Luke Holt has left Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, youth prospect Pearse Carroll has signed his first professional deal.

The 16-year-old midfielder has came off the bench in two of Falkirk’s pre-season matches and has impressed boss John McGlynn.

He has been handed a two-year deal and moves up from the club’s under-18s side.

McGlynn said: “We invited four of the under-18 players to take part in our pre-season training and we could immediately see the quality that Pearse has got. He’s a central-midfield player with an amazing left foot.