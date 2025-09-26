Falkirk spark outcry among fans over loan of striker Barney Stewart to rivals Dunfermline Athletic

Barney Stewart ahead of a 2-2 William Hill Premiership draw for Falkirk hosting Hibernian on Tuesday (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk have sparked an outcry among their fans by loaning out striker Barney Stewart to long-time rivals Dunfermline Athletic.

The English-born 21-year-old has been sent 18 miles up the road to Fife to spend the rest of this calendar year with the William Hill Championship side in the hope that he’ll get more game-time there.

The Londoner is due to return from East End Park to the Falkirk Stadium in January unless that loan deal is extended.

Stewart joined manager John McGlynn’s Bairns in October 2024 from Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University and was loaned straight back to the capital city side until January of this year.

Barney Stewart in action for Falkirk during a pre-season friendly at home to Edinburgh City in June (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

He’s still a student at the university, in the fourth year of a sport and exercise science course, and his move to Falkirk was the first full-time professional contract signed by a football scholar at the college.

Stewart’s played for Falkirk’s first team competitively 16 times since then, all in the championship last season as they secured promotion to their current William Hill Premiership berth, scoring twice and supplying two assists.

His contract with Falkirk runs until May 2027.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Falkirk can confirm that Barney Stewart has joined Dunfermline Athletic on a short-term loan deal until January.

“He will continue his development at East End Park before returning to the Bairns next year.

“Good luck, Barney.”

A Pars spokesperson added: “Dunfermline Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of striker Barney Stewart on loan from Falkirk.

“The 21-year-old joins the Pars as manager Neil Lennon augments his attacking options in the absence through injury of Zak Rudden.

“Stewart brings both academic excellence and footballing prowess to East End Park. The 6ft 2in striker is currently in his fourth year studying sport and exercise science at Heriot-Watt University and has been part of the university’s prestigious football scholarship programme.

“Prior to his professional breakthrough, Stewart was prolific for Heriot-Watt University, scoring 14 goals in 25 games in the East of Scotland Football League first division during the 2023-24 season.

“Football wasn’t Stewart’s only sporting passion growing up. The talented athlete was formerly ranked No 1 in Middlesex for tennis and competed in national tournaments. He has also represented London at Gaelic football, displaying his versatility across multiple sports.

“Stewart’s 2025 pre-season was disrupted by a fractured fifth metatarsal suffered in July, just days after featuring in Falkirk’s 4-2 friendly victory over East Fife.

“The striker has since returned to action, making his comeback in a Falkirk XI benefit match against Scottish Lowland Football League side Tranent.

“Welcome to East End Park, Barney.”

Falkirk’s choice of destination for Stewart has proved predictably controversial among fans of both clubs, sparking hundreds of comments on their Facebook pages within hours of being announced.

Those posted by Falkirk fans include Ryan Hay saying: “Anywhere but there,” Simon Forsyth lamenting: “Anyone but them,” and Sandy Jenkins adding: “Of all the teams he could have gone to on loan. He could have gone to any other team to gain the same or better experience.”