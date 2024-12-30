Falkirk slam fans 'who harmed the club' after 'disorder and violence' marred Dunfermline Athletic clash

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19. Falkirk fans being watched by Police Scotland and security staff.

Falkirk FC chiefs have slammed fans who “harmed the club” last Friday night after “disorder and violence” marred the Bairns’ derby clash with Dunfermline Athletic at East End Park.

The William Hill Championship match finished 3-3 was watched by 8,558 spectators with nearly 3,000 of that crowd being made up by away supporters who made the trip through to Fife.

And five males were arrested as "disorder and violence" broke out before, during and after the clash with flares and other objects – including a crutch – being thrown onto the pitch while around 100 seats in the away end were broken.

Chief Inspector Kathryn Fairfield said: “Five arrests have been made following disorder at the Dunfermline versus Falkirk football match on Friday, December 27.

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19. Dunfermline goal, Chris Kane 20 from the penalty spot. Crutch thrown from the Falkirk support towards Dunfermline players.

“Incidents of disorder and violence happened during the match and adjacent to the stadium. There was also minor disorder in the city centre.

“The males arrested were aged 16, 18, 20, 21 and 25. Two males aged 14 were charged with possession of pyrotechnics. A 26-year-old man was charged in connection with urinating in the street.

“Disorder before, during and after a football match is not acceptable. We will continue to work closely with both clubs and the football authorities.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19. A minutes applause for Alex Edwards who died on December 11.

A section of Falkirk supporters disrupted a pre-match tribute to Pars legend Alex Edwards, who died earlier this month, and the Bairns' hierarchy expressed their regret for the conduct of a minority of fans.

After scoring what looked to be a late winner, away fans also invaded the pitch from the East Stand to celebrate.

"Thank you to the near-3000 Bairns who backed the club relentlessly during an action-packed game at East End Park on Friday,” a Falkirk spokesperson said.

"However, those who threw flares or other objects onto the pitch and broke seats have harmed our club.

"The club is bound by the SPFL’s Unacceptable Conduct Rules which provide for an appropriate response to Disorderly Conduct, the definition of which includes possession and discharge of pyrotechnic devices, throwing of objects, and pitch incursion.

"Whatever your views on pyrotechnics, the law is black-and-white that they are currently forbidden. As a fan-owned club, we will always fight for fair treatment for our fans and a better matchday experience.

"We will however hold individuals accountable for their actions where evidence of wrongdoing exists. We will review the matchday delegate’s report and work with the relevant authorities to take any and all necessary action.

“We have contacted DAFC to pass on the club’s condolences to Alex Edwards’ family along with our regrets that some fans undermined the pre-match tribute. We would ask all Falkirk supporters to show the same respect we would expect for one of our own under similar circumstances.

“Please Bairns, do your club proud. You’ve been the 12th man through this extraordinary journey and your backing will be vital for the remainder of the season.”