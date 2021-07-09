Falkirk signs striker Jaime Wilson after successful trial period
Falkirk have completed the signing of former Dumbarton striker Jaime Wilson after the 23-year old impressed while on trial with the Bairns.
He becomes the club’s eighth new addition of the summer following on from other new recruits Steven Hetherington, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Leon McCann and Seb Ross.
Wilson began his career in with hometown club Inverness CT and spent time out on loan at Highland League side Clachnacuddin.
After leaving the Caley Jags he continued his career in the fifth tier with Rothes before a brief spell in Australia and then returning to Scotland when he joined Dumbarton.
He made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Sons last season and scored six goals.
Speaking to the club’s official website, head coach Paul Sheerin said: “Pre-season is a great opportunity to have a look at players over a prolonged period and Jaime has done very well in the weeks he has been with us. He’s got pace and an eye for goal and we believe he’ll do very well for us here at Falkirk ”