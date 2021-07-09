Falkirk signs striker Jaime Wilson after successful trial period

New signing Jaime Wilson in action for Dumbarton against Falkirk last season (Pic: Michael Gillen)

He becomes the club’s eighth new addition of the summer following on from other new recruits Steven Hetherington, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Leon McCann and Seb Ross.

Wilson began his career in with hometown club Inverness CT and spent time out on loan at Highland League side Clachnacuddin.

After leaving the Caley Jags he continued his career in the fifth tier with Rothes before a brief spell in Australia and then returning to Scotland when he joined Dumbarton.

He made 24 appearances in all competitions for the Sons last season and scored six goals.