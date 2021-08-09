Falkirk signs Albanian youth international on loan from Huddersfield Town

Ernaldo Krasniqi has signed for the Bairns on loan from Huddersfield Town (Pic: Ian Sneddon)

The 18-year old, who can play as both a centre back and in central midfield, has been with the Terriers since 2019 when he was signed from London-based Crown Pro Elite Academy.

Earlier this year he earned his first two caps for Albania Under 19s in a pair of friendlies against Kosovo and joins the Bairns squad after featuring for Huddersfield’s B side in recent summer friendlies.

Head coach Paul Sheerin told the official Falkirk FC website: “Ernaldo is an extremely bright prospect who we are delighted to bring in.

"We have been aware of the need to bring more height into the squad, but he is also natural on the ball and is someone who I think can both create from midfield and offer defensive cover.

“I know he is very highly thought of by Huddersfield Town and the opportunity for him to come to us at this stage of his career and play first team football will benefit him massively.”

Krasniqi becomes the club’s second new addition of the week after striker Samuel Ompreon put pen to paper on a one year deal on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and Sheffield United youth player went straight into the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Peterhead, making his debut as a second half substitute.

After the match, Sheerin said: “H’es been in on trial and we’ve been getting a good look at him.

"He’s still raw and young and clearly not the finished article but weve seen enough in him to suggest he can develop and we can hopefully make him better.