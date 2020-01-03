Falkirk signing latest: Deals complete for Gary Miller and Robbie Leitch

Falkirk's 2020 squad signing activity has continued apace today with two existing squad members signing up for the rest of the season.

Gary Miller, also linked with a move to Partick Thistle, is remaining with the Bairns, as is Robbie Leitch.

Robbie Leitch. Picture: Michael Gillen

Miller endured an awkward start to his Falkirk career and was unable to cement a first team place being played at right-back but was pitched into midfield by Ray McKinnon on what was the manager's final Bairns bow at Dumbarton.

The former Carlisle and Ross County man held onto his role and has cemented a place under Lee Miller and David McCracken with a string of impressive displays in the middle of the park.

Lee Miller told the club website: “Gary has been a big, big player for us since we joined the club. He has shown his versatility and experience in his performances and it was key for us to get him signed up. He is a great character to have in and around the club and will be an important part of our plans to ultimately win promotion this season.

“We also believe Robbie has an important role to play in the second half of our campaign. He is a player that probably hasn’t had as much game time as he would have liked, but any time he features both in matches and in training each day he has impressed myself and David. He has great pace and creativity and is an asset to the squad.

Leitch also had a difficult start when he arrived from a stint in Croatia and though he has yet to make a real impact on the first-team, he has shown enough to impress the new co-managers and merit an extension.

David McCracken added: “We have been speaking with the players for a couple of weeks and we are delighted to get them signed up. Both are very important to us and Gary and Robbie being tied up early in the window helps us in terms of our overall plans for the month as from the outset we were clear that they were both players we wanted to keep.

“We will continue to work throughout the month in terms of recruitment, it can be a long process at times, but we have a good eye over the market and are clear in what we want to do to help us achieve our long-term goal of promotion.”

Talks are also ongoing with Louis Longridge and Lewis Toshney. Both were injured at the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Airdrie and are likely to miss tomorrow's meeting with Dumbarton.

Miller's deal also includes an option for a further year through to summer 2021.

INCOMING: Raffaele de Vita (Livingston, loan)

OUTGOING: Denny Johnstone (Stranraer, loan)

RENEWALS: Gary Miller, Robbie Leitch