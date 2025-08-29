Falkirk sign winger Kyrell Wilson on season-long loan from Swansea City

Swansea City winger Kyrell Wilson after signing on loan at Falkirk for the rest of the current William Hill Premiership season (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Falkirk have signed winger Kyrell Wilson on a season-long loan from English Championship side Swansea City.

The 20-year-old, a product of English Premier League side Chelsea’s academy, has been with his Welsh parent club since July 2021, initially on a scholarship prior to signing his first professional deal in November 2022, and he’s turned out for their under-18s and under-21s, along with spending the second half of last season loaned out to English National League outfit Yeovil Town, making 15 apperances for the Glovers and scoring once.

Wilson began training with the Bairns today, August 29, and, subject to international clearance, is expected to be available for selection for Sunday’s William Hill Premiership fixture away to Aberdeen, with kick-off at 3pm.

The newcomer has been allocated the club’s No 22 shirt for the remainder of the current campaign, now two fixtures in but winless for manager John McGlynn’s team as yet.

“I’m delighted to get the signing of Kyrell Wilson over the line,” said McGlynn, 63.

“He’s a player that we’ve been tracking for some time. He’s an attacking player who can play across any of the three attacking positions.

“He’s a young player who is still developing, and he comes to us having been on loan previously, which is always something we like, in an ideal world.

“Since meeting Kyrell, I have really liked what I’ve seen.

“I like the attitude he has. He’s very much up for it, and we look forward to working with him this season.

“He’s a very hard-working winger who comes to give us support in a position where we are a bit short.

“It was always the plan to bring in more players in the wide areas as we try to work with four in that position, and with Ethan Ross being out for a longer period, we’re currently working with two.

“I would like to thank everyone at Swansea City for their help in getting this over the line, in particular Ben Greenwood and Richard Montague.”

A Swansea spokesperson added: “Wilson links up with the Scottish Premiership club with the aim of adding to his senior experience.

“Everyone at Swansea City wishes Kyrell every success during his loan spell with the Bairns.”