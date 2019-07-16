Falkirk sign Ross County striker Declan McManus

Falkirk have signed Declan McManus on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership side Ross County.



The striker becomes Ray McKinnon's 13th signing of the summer and will go straight into the squad for Tuesday night's Betfred Cup clash against Stranraer.

McKinnon told the club's website: "Declan is a player I've had my eye on for a number of weeks and I'm delighted we have been able to bring him in.

"He has the pace and ability to really hurt teams."

The 24-year-old began his career at Aberdeen before loan spells with Greenock Morton and Alloa.

McManus' most prolific spell was with Morton in the 2014-15 season where he scored 23 goals in 35 games for the Cappielow outfit, which led him to being named the PFA League One player of the year.

McKinnon added: "He has great experience and knows how to score goals. I know Declan will bring a different dimension to our attack for this season.

"He has great versatility being able to play through the middle and out wide, something I've already stressed will be important."

A move to Fleetwood Town in England's League Two didn't quite work out for him, making just nine appearances before he had further loan spells with Morton and Raith.

McManus signed for Dunfermline in 2017 where he scored 13 times, including twice against the Bairns that season.

He then moved to Ross County in 2018 and was part of their Championship winning side.

McManus will wear the number nine shirt.