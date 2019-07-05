Falkirk sign Hearts striker Conor Sammon

Republic of Ireland international Conor Sammon has become Falkirk's latest summer signing after the strikers release from Hearts.

The 32-year old joins following loan spells with Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle.

Sammon first established a name for himself in Scotland when he joined Kilmarnock from Derry City in 2008.

After a slow start to his career at Rugby Park he went on to score 18 goals in 27 games during the 2010-11 season which would eventually see him earn a move to English Championship side Wigan Athletic.

Sammon left Wigan to join Derby County after just one season and spent four years with the Rams where he was loaned out multiple times to Ipswich Town, Rotherham United and Sheffield United before his return to Scotland with Hearts.

Speaking on the signings, Falkirk boss Ray McKinnon commented: “I am thrilled to get this deal over the line. I always said that we had to be patient for the right player to come along and we have worked extremely hard to get Conor in the door since the opportunity arose.

“Conor is a player that everyone will know, he is a huge presence upfront and will lead the line brilliantly for us this season. I have tried to sign Conor before for Dundee United and for Falkirk in January, and whilst we couldn’t make it happen then, we are over the moon to have finally got our man.

“Our squad is really taking shape now, I was really pleased with how the boys have performed in training so far. There is a great buzz around the dressing room at the moment and Conor joining the group will only add to that.”