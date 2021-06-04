Falkirk sign former Morton winger Aidan Nesbitt

Winger Aidan Nesbitt has moved to the Falkirk Stadium after two seasons with Greenock Morton in the Championship

The 24-year old, who began his career with Celtic before spending time at Dundee United and English side MK Dons, moves to the Falkirk Stadium after two seasons at Cappielow.

He joins Ryan Williamson, Steven Hetherington and Brad McKay as new head coach Paul Sheerin’s first signings.