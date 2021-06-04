Falkirk sign former Morton winger Aidan Nesbitt
Falkirk have completed their fourth signing of the transfer window after adding ex-Greenock Morton winger Aidan Nesbitt to the first team squad.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 2:10 pm
The 24-year old, who began his career with Celtic before spending time at Dundee United and English side MK Dons, moves to the Falkirk Stadium after two seasons at Cappielow.
He joins Ryan Williamson, Steven Hetherington and Brad McKay as new head coach Paul Sheerin’s first signings.
Reports emerged last week that all four had agreed deals at the Falkirk Stadium and those rumours proved true with Nesbitt rounding of the quartet.