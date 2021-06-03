Falkirk sign former Inverness and Hearts defender Brad McKay

Defender Brad McKay has joined the Bairns

The centre back, 28, joins the Bairns after five seasons at Inverness CT where he made over 100 appearances for the Caley Jags.

Prior to joining the Highland outfit he had been with St Johnstone and Hearts and has had loan spells with Dunfermline Athletic, Penicuik Athletic and Stenhousemuir.

He follows on from the signings of Steven Hetherington and Ryan Williamson, who were confirmed earlier this week.

All three were rumoured to have agreed moves to the Falkirk Stadium before the news was officially confirmed, as was winger Aidan Nesbitt.

However, the club have yet to confirm if a deal has been struck with the ex-Morton winger and head coach Paul Sheerin would not comment on specific targets when he spoke to the press yesterday.

In other transfer news, former Bairns midfielder Blair Alston will be playing Championship football next season after all, despite failing to gain promotion from League 1 last season.