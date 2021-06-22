Falkirk sign former Aberdeen midfielder Seb Ross

New Falkirk signing Seb Ross spent a season on-loan a Stenhousemuir in 2019/20 (Pic: Scott Louden)

The 21-year old, who worked with Bairns head coach Paul Sheerin at Aberdeen, has signed a two year deal at the Falkirk Stadium after one season at Cove.

He follows on from the signings of Steven Hetherington, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie and Leon McCann as Falkirk continue to rebuild their squad for another title at promotion.