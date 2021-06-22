Falkirk sign former Aberdeen midfielder Seb Ross
Falkirk FC have completed their seventh new signing of the summer with the addition of midfielder Seb Ross from Cove Rangers.
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 12:26 pm
The 21-year old, who worked with Bairns head coach Paul Sheerin at Aberdeen, has signed a two year deal at the Falkirk Stadium after one season at Cove.
He follows on from the signings of Steven Hetherington, Ryan Williamson, Brad McKay, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie and Leon McCann as Falkirk continue to rebuild their squad for another title at promotion.
Despite not making a first team appearance with the Dons, Ross was a regular in the development squad under Sheerin and also spent a season on loan at Stenhousemuir in 2019/20 where he made 13 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.