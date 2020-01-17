Falkirk sign Dundee midfielder Josh Todd

Falkirk have made their third signing of the January transfer window with the addition of Dundee midfielder Josh Todd.

The 25-year old Englishman has signed an 18 month contract with the Bairns and, subject to the club receiving clearance in time, will go straight in to the squad for tomorrow's William Hill Scottish Cup tie with Arbroath at Gayfield.

New signing Josh Todd in action for Queen of the South against Falkirk last season

Todd, who started his career with English League 2 side Carlisle, made the move north of the border in 2014 when he signed for Annan Athletic.

He has since turned out for Dumbarton, St Mirren and Queen of the South as well as Dundee.

He becomes Lee Miller and David McCracken's third signing of the window after the additions of Rafa De Vita from Livingston and Ben Hall from Partick Thistle.