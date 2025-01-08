Falkirk set to make two signings as John McGlynn trails double swoop after Stirlingshire Cup win

07-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dumbarton FC. Stirlingshire Cup. John McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn likes to get his transfer business done early – and this January is set to be no different with two swift signings lined up.

The Bairns hope to announce two deals on Thursday before this weekend’s William Hill Championship clash with Queen’s Park at home.

McGlynn already confirmed to the Falkirk Herald last week that he hopes to bolster the spine of the team with a centre-back, centre-midfielder and striker targeted.

The Staggies just brought in a new striker with Kieran Phillips joining the Premiership club and Brophy could be a different option for Falkirk up top.

Speaking after Tuesday night’s 8-0 win in the Stirlingshire Cup over Dumbarton, boss McGlynn said: “We do like to get our business done early.

"We were the same in the summer. We are very close.

"Until the ink is dried on a contract and such like things then anything can happen.

“But we would like to be in a position where we can make two announcements on Thursday of two signings.”

A youthful Falkirk side – including the likes of captain Coll Donaldson and new goalkeeper Ross Munro – reached the final of the cup in style with the goals coming from Caelan McCrone (3), Barney Stewart (2), Flynn McCafferty, Scott Honeyman and Logan Sinclair.

"It was a good run-out for us,” McGlynn said. “It was nice for Caelan to get a hat-trick and Barney got a couple of goals too.

“The likes of Coll getting an hour was great because he was going to start against Airdrie and he’s gotten a bit more in the tank now.

“I thought all the senior players showed great attitude, Michael McKenna in particular was absolutely fantastic.

“For someone who has not been getting loads of game-time in the first team, he certainly made up for it out there.

"He wants to be playing, and on his attitude he probably deserves to be, but the boys that are in front of him have been doing so well.

"I thought young Flynn started the game excellently well, and he linked up with Leon McCann on the left-hand side.

“Gavin McGregor from right back put some great crosses in.

“Ross in goals didn’t have much to do but he looked assured in everything he did have to do.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn revealed that defender Tom Lang had come through training with no reaction and that he is set to play in a reserve fixture against Dundee United next week.

Ross MacIver however may miss out on Saturday’s match with a short-term injury.