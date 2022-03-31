Falkirk secure best of the rest status after win

A hat-trick from 17-year-old forward Ellie Roberts sealed what was comfortable win against a stuffy opponent.

Speaking to the Herald, he said confirming finishing best of the rest pleased him.

“We’ve managed to get what we wanted after finding out where we were in the bottom part of the league split,” he said.

(Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“It isn’t where we want to be but at least we have did the bare minimum in our eyes.

“Going into next year it bodes well to finish the season well.

“We want to be on more points than some of the teams in the top split so it would look better for us.”

On the match, he added: “I don’t think we were at our best to be honest. We’ve played better in recent weeks.

“But that was partly down to the fact that we had a good few players missing.

“We only had three players on the bench and we had midfielders playing in defence and things like that.

“Gleniffer came with pride at stake after the season they have had and they made it very difficult for us.

“We scored three decent goals but we should have scored more in my opinion.

“We found a way to win comfortably which is a good sign as we weren’t at our best.

Teenager Roberts scored another hat-trick for the Bairns since joining up with the first team squad earlier this year.

Muir says she has the makings of a key player for the side for years to come.

He said: “That’s her third one for us already and I am trying to work out how close she is to being top goalscorer in the league, and she’s only played a handful of games.

"She will admit herself she has a lot to learn, but she has so much raw talent and ability already. Her personality is big bonus too and having around the team is great.

"For such a young player, she has no fear at all and she wants to get on the ball and make things happen.

"The goals she has scored is invaluable to the team.