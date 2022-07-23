Falkirk seal place in Premier Sports Cup second round after Clyde victory

The result saw the Bairns top the group, a great achievement for John McGlynn’s side – who finished above top-flight Hibs and Championship Greenock Morton.

Now they can look forward to the draw tomorrow, which will take place following the conclusion of Aberdeen’s tie with Raith Rovers, which is live on TV.

On the day, a stunning free kick from Craig McGuffie sealed the points.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk will be in tomorrow's draw for the second round of the Premier Sports Cup after topping Group D (Photos: Michael Gillen)

It was the visitors who had the first effort of the match, with Ross Cunningham firing wide with just a minute gone.

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn, who was announced as man of the match, then had an effort from range just miss the target.

John McGlynn’s side took the lead on 20 minutes, with a free-kick from 22 yards finding the top corner from the boot of McGuffie.

Ten minutes later, it should have been two when a Sean Mackie cross was met by Callumn Morrison in the box.

Craig McGuffie's stunning free-kick gave the Bairns the lead

His header was goal-bound but Nathan Hendji did well to clear on the line.

Danny Lennon’s side didn’t offer much up top but they did nearly get a goal back on 33 minutes.

Ex-Stirling Albion man Kurtis Roberts smashed an effort off the post after finding space at the back post.

In the second-half, an early mistake from Joshua Bradley-Hurst in goal gave Gary Oliver a chance to make it two.

Callumn Morrison looks to control the ball in midfield

Once again however, a Clyde body on the line ensured they were still in the match.

On the hour mark, Morrison had a powerful drive well saved as Falkirk looked to seal the three points, but the goal just wouldn’t come.

Rangers loanee Juan Alegria came on to make his debut with 15 minutes to go but he couldn’t find the net with a late header.

It didn’t matter in the end as the Bairns held out to seal the win, and a place in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup.