Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr joins Barclays WSL giants Liverpool on permanent deal after agreeing Bayern Munich exit.

Falkirk footballer Sam Kerr has revealed that she swiftly had her heart set on making her loan move to Liverpool permanent after enjoying a successful spell on loan at the Barclays Women’s Super League side last season.

The ex-Central Girls youngster and Graeme High pupil, 26, starred for the likes of Glasgow City and Rangers before making a life-changing move to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. And having spent two years with the Frauen-Bundesliga outfit, winning a league title and playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the process - she has now joined the Anfield club following a loan period last term that saw her start 14 matches.

On her move, she told Liverpool’s club website: “I’m so excited to get started and I’ve enjoyed my spell here so I just wanted to make it a little bit longer now. So I’m really happy that we could get it over the line and that I’m here for the long term. I think I knew after a couple of months that I was here that I was really loving it and if I had the opportunity to stay it’s something that I’d love to do. And when Liverpool came in, there wasn’t even a second thought. It was, ‘I want to do this and I want to stay at Liverpool.’

“I think the WSL is probably the best league in the world right now and playing in that top league, in every game you have to be on it and it’s something that every player dreams to play in. To be here, and to be here for the long term, is great for me as a player to improve and hopefully to implement the things I’m good at, hopefully bring them every game and get better as we go.”

Midfielder Kerr, named Scotland national team player of the year for 2022, came from through the ranks at our district Scottish FA performance school and came through the ranks at Little Kerse-based Central Girls before finding stardom.