Falkirk's 'Wolverine' David McMillan hopes he’s done enough on his birthday to avoid being Falkirk’s X-man

Bairns birthday boy David McMillan hopes to retain his first team place at Montrose.

The striker started last weekend's match but was sacrificed in the tactical reshuffle against Raith Rovers to cover Charlie Telfer’s red card.

First the Irish striker dropped into midfield and was then replaced by Morgaro Gomis at the interval.

It meant what was lining up to be a dream birthday didn’t quite pan out as he’d hoped - a start, hopefully a goal and win, and then a trip with his team-mates to his home city of Dublin.

He explained: “It wasn’t ideal because I was pleased to be back in the team on my birthday, and 15 minutes in everything changes and then I’m substituted at half-time. I was disappointed naturally, but I understand it the way the game had gone, it wasn’t a huge shock but I was still disappointed to go off.

“Even during that first half I’m hopeful I’ve done enough and shown I can contribute and if the game had gone perfectly as I would have wished the managers will have seen I have did my bit for the team. I’ll be trying to ensure I keep my starting place next Saturday.

The striker went close but was moved out of position against Raith Rovers. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“I’m not really a midfielder. I’ve played wide at times but it was just needs must and to do what was needed to help out and I would always say I work hard for the team so it was just a case of helping out as much as I could.”

The point, in the end given the circumstances of the match, was a welcome one and McMillan believes last Saturday can have a positive benefit for the team on and off the pitch.

“We spoke about it as players that we need to show the fight and will to win and I think that was seen last Saturday where we really did have to battle and grind it out.

“It wasn’t perfect but the spirit was there and if we can show that, the fans will get behind us, and vice versa. It works both ways. It was not three points, but it could be important in galvanising everyone and pushing on.

McMillan turned 31 last Saturday before heading home to Dublin. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“At half-time there was a good spirit we could get back into the game and watching from upstairs I think we battled well and created opportunities - even a man down at 11 v 10. At 10 v 10 I think we played really well and could have won it.”

And the trip away to McMillan’s hometown also galvanised the troops ahead of this weekend’s trip to Montrose.

The now 31-year-old added: “It was good to go out with a good bunch of people to enjoy myself. It was a really good time we had, obviously something every team looks forward to and just as a group of players we enjoyed it and we have plenty of stories and jokes for the dressing room afterwards.

“That sort of thing benefits the squad in general and helps the cohesion of the group.

“We had a heroes and villains theme and I had to go as Wolverine from the X-men and it wasn’t the worst to get. There were ones to avoid like Catwoman and Wonderwoman, so I was happy enough with my costume.

“As a birthday it fell well to be away with the guys for a few drinks and to get to enjoy the day instead of it falling on a Friday before a game or midweek when you can't enjoy it.

“And the Scottish boys seemed to know more about Dublin and places to go than I did from their previous visits!

“I also got to spend a day at home with my family too and it was nice to see them. I’m going to get home next week for a day or two because again it’s fallen fortunately. Christmas Day is a Wednesday so it’s a day off and I can head home after training on Tuesday and come back in time for Thursday’s sessions before the trip to Airdrie.”