Falkirk’s search for a new manager and when the AGM will be

Falkirk have revealed there have been around 30 applicants for the vacant manager position after the search for a new boss began last week.

With David McCracken and Lee Miller announced as co-interim managers, the club opened up their recruitment process to find Ray McKinnon’s successor.

McCracken and Miller have said they want the job permanently and started off positively with a 4-1 win over Linlithgow Rose in the Scottish Cup third round.

Falkirk club director Lex Miller said that applicants so far had been based in Scotland and that the deadline for applications would close around the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed it will hold its AGM on Monday, December 16, at 7pm in the South Stand.

Shareholders will want to be briefed on what happened surrounding the collapsed takeover bid from English businessman Mark Campbell as well as updates on any further interest being shown from parties.

Falkirk have said they are still seeking fresh investment to the club forward both on and off the park.