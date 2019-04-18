Falkirk’s fan ownership transfer boost on the brink

Falkirk may have to enter this summer’s transfer window without the intended cash boost from the fan ownership proposal – after the move was delayed by the club’s board.

A statement to prospective patrons has intimated a two week extension to a decision from directors – who are now also considering other options.

Organisers of the proposals, which would see a two-tier share ownership opportunity for fans intended to plough £800,000 directly into club coffers, expressed their disappointment at the on-going delays which disrupt the timescale set out at the annual general meeting in December. The idea floated then was welcomed by the majority of room and subsequently the wider support at fans’ meetings.

In repsonse to the delay message from chairman Margaret Lang, a statement from the organisers, David White and Kenny Jamieson, said: “Our proposal hasn’t fundamentally changed since first submitted in January in which we targeted having the future governance model and transition plan agreed by the MSG by the end of February.

“This would have allowed detailed work on the share issue, asset protections and setting up the Supporters Company to be done in March, with an EGM being held in April to approve the proposal.

“With this further delay, it will now be too late for the outstanding work to be completed in time for funds to be raised prior to the summer transfer window opening.

“We believe that this is a huge opportunity missed, to supplement the playing budget next season and to improve performances on the pitch, irrespective of which league we are in.

“We have also expressed concern that the perceived procrastination of the MSG/Board could negatively impact fans willingness to invest the funds they have pledged.

“Nevertheless, we remain willing to work with the club to attract new investment and widen fan ownership and will keep you posted when we are advised of the Board`s decision.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted the club for comment and were told th board are continuing to consider the proposals.