Falkirk’s Betfred Cup record over the last 10 years
With the new season upon us and the Betfred Cup games beginning this weekend, we take a look back over the last 10 years to see how the Bairns have fared.
With quarter-final and semi-final appearances and some drubbings too, it’s been a mixed bag for the club over the past decade.
1. 2009-2010: Third round
Falkirk were looking for their first win under Eddie May since beating Vaduz in the Europa League qualifiers, but it was old foe Scott McDonald who put the Bairns to the sword with a double in this 4-0 win for Celtic. (pic: Michael Gillen)
Having beat Hearts 4-3 with a last-minute winner in the previous round, Falkirk went into the quarter-finals with confidence. However, two goals from Paul Hartley gave Aberdeen a 2-1 win and ended the Bairns' hopes of cup success.
A memorable cup run, which included beating Rangers at the Falkirk Stadium with a last-minute free kick from Mark Millar, came to an end at Hampden as a young Bairns side lost 3-1 to Celtic. Jay Fulton scored for Pressley's men.
After the heroics of the season before it was a quick exit for Falkirk as they were comfortably beaten by Rangers, a side who were forced to start again in Division Three. The Ibrox side won 3-0 with Lee McCulloch scoring twice.