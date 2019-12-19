Falkirk run off Dublin excess and prepare for Montrose

Lee Miller was pleased to see his Falkirk squad return from their Christmas weekend away in one piece and quickly got to work preparing for Saturday's match against Montrose

The players flew out to Dublin after last weekend's 1-1 draw with Raith Rovers and returned to training on Tuesday after a heroes and villians fancy dress themed weekend.

David McCracken and Lee Miller will have Montrose well researched. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But it is back to work for the Bairns and Miller ensured they would be ready for Saturday's trip to Montrose but with added togetherness after the team-bonding session on the Emerald Isle.

He said: "The boys had their Christmas party away in Dublin and all returned unscathed and we gave them a good session on Tuesday to sweat the rubbish out of them and get the legs going again.

"Everyone deserves their Christmas night out and I’ve been there myself and they’re back in good spirits, I’ve heard a few stories and they’ve had a good time.

"The togetherness is there with them all, you can see it in training and at games. They’re a good squad."

Lee Miller. Picture: Michael Gillen.

And the squad is going to come into play this week.

Miller and David McCracken have stressed the need for everyone in the squad to work collectively to push the club back to the Chjampionship and the fringe players will be called upon this weekend with three players - Charlie Telfer, Mo Gomis and Mark Durnan - suspended.

"It's disappointing to lose Charlie, Mark and Mo for the two away trips to tough venues. We’ve always said we're going to need everyone and you saw against Raith Rovers the players not involved were still there urging the guys on.

"Montrose will be a tough game, they’re on a good run of form just now. I don’t know too much about them but w have watched some footage of them and we’ll watch games throughout this week.

"We have had reports done and we’ll prepare the boys as much as we can and tell them their weaknesses and what to look out for as their strengths and go from there, picking a team and a squad which can hopefully get the three points."