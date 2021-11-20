Falkirk rooted in fifth spot after Montrose defeat

Ballantyne scores the opener after a stramash in the box (Pics Michael Gillen)

Stewart Petrie’s side came to the Falkirk Stadium having not lost away from home this campaign and they continued their run with a battling victory.

Cammy Ballantyne scored the only goal of the game after poor defending in the box from the Bairns and fans’ favourite Callumn Morrison missed a crucial penalty on 80 minutes as they looked to salvage something from the match.

Aidan Nesbitt had the first clear cut chance early on when Michael Ruth’s shot rebounded to him in the box and he made Aaron Lennox produce a fine save with his feet.

Paul Sheerin cut a frustrated figure on the touchline

The visitors should have taken the lead 11 minutes in when Aidan Quinn found himself free at the back post from a corner, but he somehow managed to direct his point blank header wide.

Graham Webster then went close with a driven effort after Steven Hetherington gifted him the ball after a poor pass.

Montrose looked most likely to take the lead and the ball somehow stayed out on 17 minutes after Cammy Ballantyne’s shot crashed off the bar and trundled along the goal line only to be eventually cleared, hitting the far post as it went out.

Stewart Petrie’s side took the lead on 37 minutes after a stramash in the box, Ballantyne was the one to blast the ball home after the Bairns defence failed to clear their lines.

Morrison was played in on the counter attack on 57 minutes but he opted to take a long range effort when the advancing Telfer looked a better option out wide. Paul Sheerin brought on Aidan Keena soon after for Craig McGuffie as Falkirk went two up top.

Keena nearly found an equaliser with a superb free kick that was tipped over by Lennox after he was taken down outside the box. Ben Hall then had a header cleared off the line as the home side pushed forward.

The Bairns struggled to create meaningful opportunities and the next real chance was for Nesbitt who fired an effort straight into the goalkeeper's hands after finding space out wide.

Falkirk won a penalty ten minutes from time when Ruth brilliantly drew in Lennox and gave Morrison the chance to level the match, but his penalty was weak and an easy save down the middle of the goal for the goalkeeper who redeemed himself.

Petrie’s side held out for a deserved three points to leave Paul Sheerin’s side stuck in fifth place outside the playoffs and desperately needing to find consistency in their performances.

Teams

Falkirk: Paddy Martin, Gary Miller, Ben Hall, Paul Dixon, Leon McCann, Charlie Telfer, Steven Hetherington, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Michael Ruth, Callumn Morrison.

Subs: Luke Holt, Ryan Williamson, Ernaldo Krasniqi, Seb Ross, Aidan Keena, Brad McKay, Declan McDaid.

Montrose: Aaron Lennox, Cammy Ballantyne, Andrew Steeves, Kyle Waddell, Aidan Quinn, Terry Masson, Graham Webster, Cammy F Ballantyne, Craig Johnston, Lewis Milne, Blair Lyons.