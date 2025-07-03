Falkirk return to winning ways with 4-2 victory over East Fife in pre-season friendly

Falkirk got back to winning ways in pre-season on Tuesday evening as they chalked up a 4-2 friendly win away to East Fife.

Dick Campbell’s side were kicking off their pre-season campaign ahead of their Scottish League One campaign and they got off to a brilliant start at Bayview.

Veteran forward Alan Trouten continued where we left off last season by opening the scoring on the half hour mark. He found space on the edge of the area after weak defending and did well to finish past Scott Bain.

The Bairns however kicked into life just before the break, turning the match around.

Connor Allan won a penalty which was converted by Calvin Miller to level things up after 38 minutes, and John McGlynn’s side surged into the lead straight from East Fife’s kick off.

It was a classic Falkirk goal. Brad Spencer found Keelan Adams with a pinpoint pass from deep, and and the flying full-back went on to nutmeg his man and play a pass to Gary Oliver who laid the ball back for midfielder Spencer to stroke home.

On the hour mark, Aidan Nesbitt made it three when he tapped home after another neat move.

The hosts did pull a goal back through Gregor Nicol with twenty minutes to go, but the Bairns’ two-goal lead was restored soon after when Sean Mackie showed his skill in the box to win a penalty.

And second-half substitute Scott Arfield slotted home to ensure the Bairns got back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to Edinburgh City at home the last Saturday.

Falkirk now host former Scottish Championship foes Raith Rovers this Saturday afternoon.