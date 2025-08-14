Falkirk referee is face of new Scottish FA campaign to support young match officials

A budding referee from Falkirk has backed a new nationwide campaign aimed at protecting young match officials and improving behaviour in grassroots football.

Eighteen-year-old Jasiu Janowiec, who officiates in the Lowland and East of Scotland league systems, says the Scottish FA’s #LetThemRef initiative, launched this week with support from Specsavers, will make a positive difference.

The campaign will see all referees under the age of 18 wear white armbands to show they are still in training and require patience, support and encouragement from players, coaches and spectators.

Janowiec, who took up refereeing at 16, said: “I got into refereeing to earn money at weekends whilst being involved in football. What started as a part-time job quickly became much more when I realised the incredible opportunities it offers.

Young referee Jasiu Janowiec (right) with Specsavers’ Martin O’Neill (centre) and Willie Collum (Photo: Submitted)

“The armbands are brilliant because they’ll show parents and coaches that the person with the whistle could be the same age as their own child. You wouldn’t shout at your child on the pitch, so why do it to a young referee? Unfortunately, fear of abuse puts many young people off refereeing, but this campaign demonstrates there’s real commitment to protecting us.”

The initiative will also introduce other protective measures, including limiting referee communication to team captains, creating technical areas for coaches, keeping spectators at least two metres from the pitch, and appointing Referee Liaison Officers to provide support at matches.

Scottish FA Head of Refereeing Willie Collum said: “The armband is a simple but powerful reminder that our youngest officials deserve encouragement, not criticism, as they grow in confidence and ability.”

Specsavers, the Official Eye and Ear Care Partner of the Scottish FA, is sponsoring the armbands as part of its wider support for match officials.

Jenny Stephenson, the company’s Scottish Divisional Chair, said: “By investing in the protection and development of young officials today, we’re helping to secure the future pipeline of experienced referees that our sport depends upon.”