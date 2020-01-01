Falkirk ready to bring in Livingston’s Raffaele de Vita

Lee Miller and David McCracken’s first signing as Falkirk co-managers is set to be Raffaele de Vita.

The Italian has spent the first half of the season on loan in the SPFL Championship at Partick Thistle but returned to West Lothian earlier this week to line up a move to Falkirk.

Paperwork has all but concluded and the Bairns are now awaiting clearance to make the deal happen, bringing Miller’s former Livingston team-mate on board.

Responding to transfer speculation in the national press earlier this week, Miller admitted to The Falkirk Herald: “We’re looking to bring him in on loan.”

He added: “Rafa would be a great addition for us and he’s got the experience and knows how to win the league and has done it before.

“I’ve played with him before and he’s a first-class professional and brings another good bit of quality to the squad and adds to our quality and at the end of the day, it’s a good bit of experience to have going into the last section of the season.”

De Vita has a good record of scoring AGAINST the Bairns.

He scored for Ross County in a 7-0 drubbing for Peter Houston’s side and also hit the winner in 2017 and 2018 while a Livingston player.