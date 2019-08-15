Falkirk quiet on takeover talks and Campbell

Potential new Falkirk owner Mark Campbell has said reports of sexual harassment allegations against him are a “complete non-story”.

Reports in the press at the weekend allege the English businessman made unwanted advances to a female employee at Markell Real Estate Group in the US with seedy messages – claims which he denies.

Campbell was named preferred bidder by Falkirk and outlined ambitious plans for the Bairns in his bid to make them a top-six Scottish Premiership club.

He did not respond to Falkirk Herald’s response for comment, but on Twitter he responded to fans, saying the reports were a “complete non-story”.

When asked about the allegations facing Campbell, Falkirk director Lex Miller refused to comment.

However, he told the Falkirk Herald: “We are still going through the due diligence process so we cannot comment on the takeover. It’s being dealt with by the lawyers.

“At this moment in time the board is running the club, we have added three new faces to the squad and it’s doing the best it can to help the manager get the club out of the division.”