Falkirk put four past Peterhead to seal comfortable win
Falkirk won at Balmoor for the first time in over two years as they beat Peterhead 4-0 to seal a second League One in a row.
John McGlynn’s side came into the match on a back of 2-0 victory last time out against Clyde and they continued their fine form with a comfortable performance in Aberdeenshire.
They started the match strongly and forced Jim McInally’s men back with Rumarn Burrell causing problems up front.
On four minutes, he fed the ball into Callum Morrison who should have done better when presented with the ball in the box.
David Wilson also cleared one off the line for the hosts as they struggled to deal with the Bairns’ potent attack.
Midway into the first half Burrell then had his first chance but failed to finish one on one with Tom Ritchie - running in behind after a great ball from Liam Henderson found him.
Just before the break Morrison saw an effort cleared off the line by Wilson again as Falkirk pushed for an opener.
On 39 minutes, McGlynn’s men finally found their goal with a brilliant move being capped off by Morrison.
Aidan Nesbitt calmly fed the ball across the box to find the on-form winger who slotted home from close range.
The second half saw much the same as the first with Falkirk well on top in the match.
Burrell missed another decent chance early on while Morrison missed a chance on the break.
Peterhead substitute Jordon Brown had one of the only chances for the hosts on the hour mark as he shot straight at Nicky Hogarth from range.
Boss McGlynn brought on Rangers duo Kai Kennedy and Juan Alegria as he looked to find a second goal.
They combined to do just that on 67 minutes with Kennedy crossing for the latter to head home with ease.
Moments later he then got in on the act as he made it three for Falkirk with an effort from range causing trouble for Ritchie.
The Aberdeen youngster could only watch as Kennedy’s effort came off the bar and bounced off him into the back of the net.
Falkirk rounded off the scoring with ten minutes to go when Henderson headed home from a corner to seal the three points.
However, the away side finished the match with ten men when Alegria was sent off for a second yellow for simulation.
He will now miss Falkirk’s trip to Montrose next weekend.
Teams
Peterhead: Tom Ritchie, Max Gillies, Danny Strachan, Andrew McDonald, Jason Brown, Ryan Strachan, David Wilson, Julien Carre, Michael Hewitt, Ryan Dow, Connor O’Keefe.
Subs: Sandy Wood, Jordan Brown, Ramez Hefzalla, Prince Asare, Robbie Scullion, Cody McLeod.
Falkirk: Nicky Hogarth, Finn Yeats, Coll Donaldson, Liam Henderson, Leon McCann, Craig McGuffie, Stephen McGinn, Gary Oliver, Aidan Nesbitt, Callumn Morrison, Rumarn Burrell.
Subs: Paddy Martin, Steven Hetherington, Juan Alegria, Seb Ross, Ola Lawal, Brad McKay, Sean Mackie, Finlay Malcolm, Kai Kennedy.
Referee: Graham Beaton.
Attendance: 772.