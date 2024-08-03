Falkirk 'put a little marker down' in Queen's Park win, reckons boss John McGlynn

Manager John McGlynn on the touchline for Falkirk against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says his side have put a “little marker down” that they aren’t going to fear anyone in the William Hill Championship after earning a 2-1 opening win over Queen’s Park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals in each half on Friday night from Calvin Miller and Sean Mackie sealed the three points on flag day, cancelling out a cracking curling effort from Dom Thomas.

“It is crucial to get off to a good start,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “That is what every team wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we took to the game to Queen’s Park but they were never out of it at 1-0.

Calvin Miller wheels away after scoring for Falkirk against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Our pressure told to eventually take the lead. Calvin Miller was in the right place to score after Ross (MacIver) did great to roll the defender.

“We were worthy of being in front of at half time. But that didn’t last long. Dom Thomas can do that, he is a superb footballer.

“The response was brilliant, Sean Mackie is alive in the box during the second phase. We continued to try to create opportunities and Ethan Ross has had one cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think they created an awful lot but Nicky (Hogarth) made some great saves.

Falkirk fans in the Kevin McAllister Stand celebrate after the 2-1 win against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The players dug in when it counted when we were under a little bit of pressure at the back.

“The result keeps the momentum going from the league cup group stages. The guys all know their jobs and we have a great team spirit.

“It has been seamless from last season. The winning mentality is key and momentum is everything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big games keep on coming for the Bairns with the League One champions now heading to East End Park next weekend to take on the Pars.

Ahead of the Dunfermline trip, the boss remarked that his team are targeting a strong second tier campaign on their return.

McGlynn added: “It is a tasty game. We go from one big game now to another big game.

“Falkirk spending five years in League One was a travesty. But you are where you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was a wee bit of statement for us (tonight) too. We aren’t here to make up the numbers.

“I think Queen’s Park are a good team and will have a right good season.

“We’ve put a little marker down. But this league is a rollercoaster, you are up one week and down the next, everyone knows that.

“We look forward to facing the Pars next week.”