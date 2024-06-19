Falkirk players 'looking good' at pre-season training, says manager John McGlynn
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture manager John McGlynn putting his players through their paces on Saturday, the second day of pre-season training after the squad had gone through an initial meeting on Friday.
McGlynn told us: “The boys first came in on Friday, when we did testing, then we trained on Saturday morning and had a double session on Monday.
“The guys who have been training are looking good.
"They are looking like it’s not going to take too much to get them into good condition, so I’m pleased about that.”
Falkirk visit Dumbarton in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, June 29, before hosting Alloa Athletic in another friendly a week later, with both those games kicking off at 2pm.
The Bairns’ first competitive match of 2024-25 will see them host Dundee United in a Premier Sports Cup group B opener on Saturday, July 13, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.
