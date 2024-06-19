Falkirk boss John McGlynn oversees pre-season training (Pics by Michael Gillen)

​After the phenomenal efforts of last season’s title-winning, unbeaten, invincible League One campaign, Falkirk players are back in the swing in the early days of pre-season training in preparation for their upcoming 2024-25 campaign, which will include their first season playing at Scottish Championship level for five years.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture manager John McGlynn putting his players through their paces on Saturday, the second day of pre-season training after the squad had gone through an initial meeting on Friday.

McGlynn told us: “The boys first came in on Friday, when we did testing, then we trained on Saturday morning and had a double session on Monday.

“The guys who have been training are looking good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGlynn gives advice to midfielder Aidan Nesbitt

"They are looking like it’s not going to take too much to get them into good condition, so I’m pleased about that.”

Falkirk visit Dumbarton in their first pre-season friendly on Saturday, June 29, before hosting Alloa Athletic in another friendly a week later, with both those games kicking off at 2pm.