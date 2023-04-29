Falkirk player ratings as Bairns are made to rue missed chances on their big day at Hampden

Despite going down to early VAR-awarded spot kick, which was duly converted by Billy McKay, John McGlynn’s side controlled long spells of the match and missed a host of big chances.

The other two goals conceded on the day were desperately easy to avoid, with the Bairns backline suspect on both occasions as they failed to deal with deep crosses in the box.

Player ratings

Coll Donaldson and Brad McKay look crestfallen after the full-time whistle at Hampden Park after Falkirk were beaten 3-0 by ICT (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Brian Kinnear (GK) - Went the wrong way for Billy McKay’s penalty, looked iffy at a late cross in the first half that he let slip out of his hands. Couldn’t do anything with the other two goals. 5

Ryan Williamson (RB) - Wasn’t his usual self marauding up and down the pitch. Didn’t have any influence on the game. Substituted. 5

Brad McKay (CB) - The best of the back four but didn’t make an impact in the Inverness Caledonian Thistle penalty box despite a host of corner kicks. 6

Coll Donaldson (CB) - Posted missing for the second goal. Wasn’t his best day at the office, had a couple of on-the-money long-range passes. 5

Callumn Morrison missed a key chance for the Bairns against ICT when he had an open goal to aim at in the first half, but his effort hit the post

Leon McCann (LB) - Gave away an early spot kick. Couldn’t do much about it but it was a penalty by the letter of the law. Tired as the match went on. 5

Stephen McGinn (CM) - Was always an option for a pass when Falkirk looked to build up the pitch. Didn’t have much of a say on proceedings. 5

Liam Henderson (CM) - Some nice touches in the first half, faded away in the second half. Substituted. 6

Max Kucheriavyi (CM) - Some nice touches and was the link-man between the midfield and attack. Didn’t looked fazed by the occasion. Substituted. 6

The Bairns' players applaud the 9,000 strong support that travelled to Glasgow for the Scottish Cup semi-final

Callumn Morrison (RW) - Hit the post when the goal was gaping after Mark Ridgers was left stranded, scuffed his effort when it had to find the back of the net. Didn’t do much else afterwards. Substituted. 5

Kai Kennedy (LW) - Had a fair bit of the ball in attacking areas but was guilty of not pulling the trigger and instead playing a safe pass. 5

Rumarn Burrell (ST) - Ineffective in lone striking role. Couldn’t sort out his feet when the ball fell to him in the box in the second half. Substituted. 4

Substitutes

Gary Oliver (ST) - Couldn’t get ball out of his feet after rounding the goalkeeper, did link up play better than Burrell. 4

Aidan Nesbitt (CM) - Tried to get on the ball but didn’t make much of it when he did have it, blasted an effort well over the bar late on. 4

Matthew Wright (ST) - Didn’t have any impact up top. Chased lost causes. 4

Finn Yeats (RB) - Came on for a tiring Ryan Williamson. Covered his area pretty well. 4

Ola Lawal (CM) - Was the last substitute on. Broke the lines a couple of times and had a couple of efforts at goal. Looked like Falkirk’s best chance of a goal on the day. 5

Referee