Falkirk player of the month award winner Declan McManus continues scoring streak against the Sons

For Declan McManus, it's easy to lose count of a goals tally when it's accumulating week on week.

The Falkirk frontman has scored in every game bar two since the beginning of November and added two in the weekend win against Dumbarton.

McManus is hot on the heels of league top scorer David Goodwillie in the goalscoring charts. Picture: Michael Gillen

The Sons are a side the 25-year-old has a good record against with a hat-trick and a penalty plus Saturday's salvo accounting for more than a third of the striker's haul for the season.

"I think that's five in three games against them," he acknowledged after the game before being corrected and remembering his Clydeside penalty in the final minute of Ray McKinnon's Falkirk tenure. "Oh it's six...so it is!"

PLAYER PROFILE: Declan McManus

He added: "Obviously it's a good wee omen to have and it sometimes works out like that with a particular team but it's never an easy game against Dumbarton to be fair. If I can manage to take what I seem to do against them into games with other teams I'll be happy - we can't play Dumbarton every week.

"When I first came in I scored in my first three games and had my hat-trick, but then had a wee dull patch and that happens. You can have a dull patch and then a flurry of goals where you don't stop, but I'm trying to be as consistent as possible. I didn't score last week and wanted to make sure I did this week and help the boys to the win."

He stooped to head in the Bairns' second. Picture: Michael Gillen

A diving header and then clinical finish for the third from Conor Sammon's assist gave the Bairns the points after Charlie Telfer's opener and McManus is keen to keep contributing.

His goals, as well as his work-rate earned him the club's player of the month champagne for December, and has kept the Bairns within touvhing distance of the top of the table.

LISTEN: Managers David McCracken and Jim Duffy reflect on Bairns' win

He added: "I'm delighted to win the club's player of the month and it's nice to be voted for these things and it's a wee sign of the hard work I'm putting in and trying to score as many goals as I can for the team and get us to the top of the league where we should be.

""It's a good league and as much as we'd love to be 40 points ahead, I've played this league before and in the Championship. They're always tight ones. Usually it goes all the way and we're ready and willing to fight for every point to make sure it's our name at the top in the end."

The Bairns have added Rafa de Vita to the squad and McManus almost laid on a debut goal for the Livingston loanee, only for Conor Brennan to deny the Italian.

The Bairns are also looking to add more to the playing squad over the next month including a return to playing action for co-manager Lee Miller, who may well end up partnering McManus in attack before the season is out.

YOUR VIEWS: Falkirk 3 Dumbarton 0

He said: "Rafa is a very good technical player and very clever with the ball. It's a move very much welcomed by the team and everyone knows what a good addition he is.

""Lee has had a great career and while I don't think he's put himself on the bench with a view to bringing himself on, it's good to have him there as I always respected him as a player and I'll be learning as much as I can from him - I think it's already beginning to show from my goals."