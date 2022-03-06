Falkirk paid the price for not scoring 'easy chances' says Rennie

Captain Paul Watson rose highest to meet Leigh Griffiths’ pinpoint corner kick in the first half to give Falkirk a deserved lead, and 22-time Scotland cap put in a number of deliveries that should have been dispatched by his teammates.

Lewis Jamieson’s late strike saw the defence caught napping with the forward allowed to nip in and score at the near post – but in the coaches eyes the points were dropped due to his players lack of conviction in front of goal.

"It was frustrating to have missed so man clear cut chances,” he said.

Head coach Martin Rennie (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

"First half we played well and I was pretty happy coming into the interval one up, although we should have been leading by more.

"Second half was a bit of battle but we stood up to that well and we created so many chances.

"The big factor was not getting that second goal, it probably would have been enough if we did."

On the chances missed, Rennie admitted that he couldn’t believe some of them didn’t end up in the back of the net.

Jamieson celebrates his goal for Clyde

He said: “It felt like they just had to put it in to the back of the net on a couple of occasions.

"Leigh has put in some fantastic deliveries that have taken out the defender completely.

"Their goalkeeper made a couple of good saves but we weren’t quick enough on the rebound.”

Jamieson’s last-gasp goal came from Falkirk’s defence having shifted over to be compact in and around the box, allowing the striker to sneak in at the back post area with acres of space to score.

Watson peels away after heading the Bairns in front

He said of the late leveller: “The timing was the main annoyance because we gave ourselves no real chance of getting back into the game.

"We didn’t defend it well at all either despite doing okay throughout the match.

"One side of the pitch was completely open for their player.

"Our desire to win the tackles that were missed was frustrating.

"I couldn’t believe it when it went in.”

Leon McCann was the only change from last weekend’s starting eleven, with Aaron-Taylor Sinclair dropping out.

The head coach confirmed this was due to injury.

"Aaron had a strain at the end of last weekend and Leon came in,” he said.

"I didn’t want to make too many changes to the team.”

With Queen’s Park winning, the Bairns are now five points behind their play-off spot rivals.

However, Rennie doesn’t think the battle is over yet.

He said: “I don’t think so, but we have to do so much better than we did there in terms of taking chances.

"Consistency needs to be seen throughout a whole game and at the moment we aren’t doing that.