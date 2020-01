The Scottish Cup fifth round tie between either Falkirk or Arbroath and Hearts will be be broadcast live on TV.

Should the Bairns win their replay with the Red Lichties on Tuesday night they will face the Premiership side on Saturday, February 8 with a 7:20pm kick off.

Also live on the BBC will be BSC Glasgow v Dundee United or Hibs while Hamilton Accies v Rangers and Clyde v Celtic will be shown on Premier Sports.