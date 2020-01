Should Falkirk make it past Arbroath in their Scottish Cup fourth round replay their reward will be a home tie against Heart of Midlothian.

The Bairns drew 0-0 with the the Red Lichties at Gayfield on Saturday meaning the two sides will play again on Tuesday, January 28 for the final spot in the last 16.

Fifth round ties are scheduled to take place the weekend of Saturday, February 8.

Hearts were 5-0 winners over Airdrieonians on Saturday to book their spot in the fifth round.