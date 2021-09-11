Falkirk old boys Conor Sammon and Mark Durnan combine to consign Bairns to third defeat on trot

Falkirk losing 2-0 to Alloa today at the Indodrill Stadium (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Fellow home forward Euan Henderson, signed on loan from Heart of Midlothian at the start of the month, had already put the Wasps ahead on the half-hour mark after getting in on goal and poking the ball past visiting goalkeeper Robbie Mutch and Sammon’s goal, from a knock-on by Mark Durnan, also released by the Bairns at the end of last season, following a free-kick, was enough to put the game beyond their old side’s reach, though the hosts had a few further opportunities to add to that scoreline.

They included Alan Trouten heading a rebound from a Mutch save not far wide from six yards out on 23 minutes

Falkirk were second best to Barry Ferguson’s hosts all round today and rarely troubled David Hutton in the Alloa net but could have got on the scoresheet with a bit more composure in front of the Alloa goal and a more commitment in the middle of the park when out of possession.

Falkirk in action against Alloa this afternoon (Picture: Michael Gillen)

The pick of their chances were Aidan Nesbitt shooting over the crossbar from just outside the box approaching the quarter-hour mark, a Ben Hall header from a Charlie Telfer free-kick shortly afterwards, a curled Seb Ross shot from distance tipped over the bar by Hutton on 36 minutes, a shot wide by Nesbitt immediately after half-time, a Craig McGuffie header wide of the post on 51 minutes, a Samuel Ompreon effort followed up by a Paul Dixon header cleared off the line four minutes from time and Aidan Keena firing over from about eight yards out just ahead of the final whistle.

Ompreon was brought on for new loan signing Michael Ruth on 56 minutes and Keena, winner of August’s Scottish Professional Football League goal of the month contest for August for his strike against Airdrie, replaced McGuffie 10 minutes later but was unable to supply a repeat of that match-winning moment of magic.

Today’s defeat was Paul Sheerin’s side’s third on the trot following a 1-0 loss at home in the league to Queen’s Park on Saturday, August 28, and a 3-0 away thumping by Kilmarnock in the Scottish Challenge Cup last weekend, so they’ll be hoping to halt that losing streak at home to Dumbarton next Saturday, September 18.

The Bairns’ last win was a 3-0 home league victory over Clyde back on Saturday, August 21.

Alloa Athletic goalkeeper David Hutton being put to the test (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Teams

Alloa: David Hutton, Jon Robertson, Fernandy Mendy, Mark Durnan, Scott Taggart, Adam King, Mouhamed Niang, Kevin Cawley, Alan Trouten, Steven Boyd, Euan Henderson.

Subs: Daniel Church, Andy Graham, Mark Lamont, Conor Sammon, Cameron O’Donnell, Keir Burt.

Falkirk: Robbie Mutch, Leon McCann, Ben Hall, Gary Miller, Paul Dixon, Steven Hetherington, Aidan Nesbitt, Craig McGuffie, Seb Ross, Michael Ruth, Charlie Telfer.

Falkirk midfielder Seb Ross at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium today (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Subs: Ben Weekes, Ryan Williamson, Paddy Martin, Jaime Wilson, Aidan Keena, Samuel Ompreon, Brad McKay.