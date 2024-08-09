Falkirk native Nicky Hogarth on Bairns' derby clash with Dunfermline and matching fans' excitement

Falkirk goalkeeper and ex-Graeme High pupil Nicky Hogarth knows the importance of Saturday's derby against Dunfermline Athletic (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Having went to high school a stones throw away from the Falkirk Stadium, goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth knows all about just what Saturday’s derby trip to Dunfermline Athletic means to the Bairns’ support.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old stopper, who signed a new two-year deal in the summer after joining permanently last summer – moving back to his native Falkirk from down south, went to Graeme High and is part of a popular footballing family, with dad Myles the goalkeeping coach at Stenhousemuir.

Looking ahead to the trip to East End Park, Hogarth admitted that not getting one over their rivals two seasons ago in League One is very much in the memory for the players who were at the club that campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “We still remember a couple of years ago – we didn’t manage to beat them and there is high levels of motivation from everyone, but especially the boys who experienced that.

“No one realises how big the derby is until they actually play in it. The new guys have been told what to expect. Coll (Donaldson) as captain has really gave us a strong message.

“It is still sour. It has come nice and early in the season. We are really focused. We know our gameplan and what we need to do.

“It won’t be an easy game. We need to focus on ourselves.

“We have carried the confidence from last year into the Premier Sports Cup groups and now the first league game. We have been playing the same way, on the front foot, and we are building momentum. You can see things are clicking already.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Everyone who knows the rivalry will tell you how fierce it is. We feel that too in the dressing room and we are going to use that as an extra bit of drive. Our fans are great and they are going to bring a big atmosphere.

“I’ve had so many messages on Facebook and stuff like from random fans and people who my mum and dad know. You can tell the excitement is there. I get friend requests all the time.

“You get so many ‘good luck this weekend’ type of messages from folk you have never met before. The Hogarth name is pretty well known in Falkirk.

“I’m going to need to change my name to Nicky Nogarth!”

Currently holding the number one spot, Hogarth is also relishing the task of being pushed by former Partick Thistle stopper Jamie Snedden, who joined the club in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is great competition and we are pushing each other on,” he said. “It is a bit like last year. We know that we have to be at our best. Myself, Jamie, Owen (Hayward) and Alex (Connon the goalkeeping coach) are a close knit group.”