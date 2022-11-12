Falkirk midfielder Finn Yeats now looking to go forward and add goals to game rather than sit back

Falkirk midfielder Finn Yeats says he's now looking to go forward rather than sit back (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The 18-year-old moved away from his native Aberdeenshire for the first time in July to join manager John McGlynn’s Bairns side, having been in the Dons’ youth system since graduating from Westdyke Community Club’s boys’ side near Aberdeen, spending the latter part of last season out on loan at Scottish Highland Football League outfit Keith in nearby Moray.

Falkirk’s style of play isn’t a whole different ball game to what he’d been used to, though, according to Yeats.

“I was in the Aberdeen academy and the way that I played there is similar to the way John likes football played,” he said.

“He likes wingers to come in and boys going round and getting through teams, so it’s quite similar in that sense and that’s why I feel like I’ve picked up quite quickly on that.

“It was tough at the start, when I first came in on trial, because the Highland League is nothing compared to league 1 really, so it’s a massive step up.

“I just had to adjust quickly, but the gaffer’s been really good with me, helping me, teaching me things, as have some of the more experienced boys like Stephen McGinn. That’s helped a lot.”

The teenager is now targeting adding more goals to his game, saying: “In terms of myself, I need to get forward more and get some goals and more assists.

“I started off as a sitting midfielder but I’m now trying to progress forward into being more of a box player so I need to learn how to get forward, get on the half-turn and start playing dangerous passes.

“It’s just a case of keeping doing it – repetition – and it’s worked a few times, to be fair. I feel like I’m getting forward more, but I still need to get a bit better at that.

“I’ve just got to take my chances when they come and keep trying to improve and impress.”

Yeats is also setting in well away from the pitch, he says.

“It’s good. I only live five minutes away from the stadium, so it’s good just to come in every day and just do what I love doing – and that’s playing football,” he said.

“This is the first time I’ve been away from my parents for so long, though obviously I see them now and then as they come down to every game.”

Falkirk host FC Edinburgh today, November 12, with kick-off at 3pm, their visitors being one point and one place better off than them in the League 1 table, in second spot with 25 points to their hosts’ 24.

The Bairns got the better of them in their previous meeting this season, however, winning 3-0 in August at the capital’s Meadowbank Stadium, and Yeats is hoping they can do so again.

“I remember us just being on top the whole game. We just kind of dominated it,” he recalled.

“It’ll be tough but I think if we get our finger out this weekend, we can get the three points again.