Falkirk midfielder Blair Alston leaves club

Blair Alston's second spell with Falkirk has come to an end just one year in to a two year deal

The 29-year old had signed a two year deal with the Bairns last summer but is departing after just 12 months.

The club released a statement saying: “Falkirk Football Club can confirm it has reached a mutual agreement with Blair Alston that will see the midfielder leave the club.

"Blair leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Alston began his career at the Falkirk stadium, making over 150 appearances between 2010 and 2016 before a move to St Johnstone.

After three years with the Perth Saints he switched to fellow Premiership side Hamilton Accies but spent just one season in North Lanarkshire.