Falkirk matches will be limited to 500 fans in bid to control Omicron

Falkirk will be limited to 300 fans for a three week period (Pics: Michael Gillen)

In her Covid-19 briefing to Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed that for a period of three weeks, from and including Boxing Day, all matches in Scotland will be restricted to just 500 spectators in a bid to help curb the spread of Omicron.

Sturgeon admitted festive sport in Scotland will be “effectively spectator-free.”

A Falkirk club spokesperson said: “Following the announcement from the Scottish Government regarding COVID restrictions earlier today, the club is working hard to make sure the affected games go ahead as smoothly as possible.

Head coach Martin Rennie's first home match is on Boxing Day against Clyde

“The following games will be affected: Clyde (H) – 26th December, Alloa Athletic (A) – 2nd January, Dumbarton (H) – 8th January. The club will endeavour to provide further information once we are able to do so.”

One metre physical distancing will also be required within a stadium during that time period, with all SPFL clubs being asked to test daily again as of this morning.

Neil Doncaster, Scottish Professional Football League Chief Executive said: “Today’s news will be a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the enormous financial impact, the 42 clubs have provided an invaluable source of reassurance, support and relief from the day-to-day impact of COVID-19 in communities throughout Scotland.