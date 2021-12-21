Falkirk matches will be limited to 500 fans in bid to control Omicron
Falkirk will be amongst a host of clubs hit hard by the new Covid-19 restrictions introduced by Nicola Sturgeon today in Scottish Parliament.
In her Covid-19 briefing to Holyrood on Tuesday, the First Minister confirmed that for a period of three weeks, from and including Boxing Day, all matches in Scotland will be restricted to just 500 spectators in a bid to help curb the spread of Omicron.
Sturgeon admitted festive sport in Scotland will be “effectively spectator-free.”
A Falkirk club spokesperson said: “Following the announcement from the Scottish Government regarding COVID restrictions earlier today, the club is working hard to make sure the affected games go ahead as smoothly as possible.
“The following games will be affected: Clyde (H) – 26th December, Alloa Athletic (A) – 2nd January, Dumbarton (H) – 8th January. The club will endeavour to provide further information once we are able to do so.”
One metre physical distancing will also be required within a stadium during that time period, with all SPFL clubs being asked to test daily again as of this morning.
Neil Doncaster, Scottish Professional Football League Chief Executive said: “Today’s news will be a hammer blow to clubs and fans across the country, who simply could not have done more to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the enormous financial impact, the 42 clubs have provided an invaluable source of reassurance, support and relief from the day-to-day impact of COVID-19 in communities throughout Scotland.
“Our clubs have adapted quickly and effectively to previous restrictions, and we will work with them in implementing the guidance from today’s announcement in the coming days.”