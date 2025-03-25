Falkirk manager reveals Dundee loan defender available for key Livingston clash

Luke Graham is available for tonight's match against Livingston (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager reveals Dundee loan defender returns in time for Livingston clash after Scottish FA request.

Luke Graham has returned early from the Scotland U21 camp to play his part in tonight’s crucial Scottish Championship after Falkirk’s request to release him from international duty early was granted by the Scottish FA.

The Dundee centre-back, 21, made his U21 debut in Spain against the Republic of Ireland last Friday – helping Scot Gemmell’s team to a 2-0 friendly win after playing the first 45 minutes before coming off.

And he is now back in Scotland and ready to be part of the Bairns’ matchday squad for the short trip to West Lothian this evening. Table-topping Falkirk can 14 points clear with a win and leaving Livingston with at least a point would put the promotion to the Premiership firmly within touching distance.

John McGlynn says Falkirk are still taking it 'one game at a time' ahead of tonight's match (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Speaking ahead of the match, Falkirk boss John McGlynn revealed: “Big Luke (Graham) is back and available for us. We made a request to the Scottish FA.

"It went through Dundee, his parent club, and we came to an agreement that he would play the first game and then come back. He played 45 minutes and picked up a little something (knock).

"But he is fine, it was just one of those wee things you don’t take a chance with. We thank Scot Gemmell and Tony Docherty for that. Luke gives us further options whether it is to start or come on during the game.

"We haven’t picked up any new injuries. We are good to go really and we have the strongest squad we could have available really.”

Falkirk lost 2-1 against Livingston at home back in January and have failed to get the better of the Lions so far this campaign. David Martindale has got his tactics spot on for all three clashes so far.

In the November meeting in West Lothian – which was 1-0 by the hosts thanks to Tete Yengi’s first-half cracker – the Bairns simply didn’t cope with Livingston’s gameplan and carried little threat.

And McGlynn knows that this evening’s performance has to be way better with the Championship title race reaching crunch-point.

"We have our nearest rivals away from home. It is significant and it could make a huge difference to what happens,” he said.

“We are looking forward to the game. It poses a lot of challenges for us as we haven’t managed to beat Livingston this season. They’ve beaten us twice, and we drew the other.

“So we will need to come up with something that will be a winning formula, and that’s what we have been working on. We need to rectify that.

“Having not beaten them it opens the question how can we do that, we would really like to go there and win the game to strengthen our position at the top of the table.

“That is our aim, to try and do that. I’m sure Livingston will have other ideas but then it is up to us to try and come up with something.

“We have individuals who will need to be at the top of their game and collectively as a team we will need to be at our best to get something.

“So we just need to focus on the game, blank out the noise and don’t get caught up in it. We thank the fans for their support, but we are working as they enjoy themselves and we have to make sure we get the job done.

“We have a job to do and we are keeping our feet on the ground. We have taken it one game at a time to get to this stage, so there’s no point in changing that now. We have to blank out the noise and focus on the game.