Falkirk manager John McGlynn warns his side to be wary of Dundee after visitors’ 2-0 win v Celtic

Falkirk manager John McGlynn is warning his team to expect next opponents Dundee to be full of confidence following their shock 2-0 win at home to Celtic on Sunday.

The Bairns host gaffer Steven Pressley’s Dundee side at the Falkirk Stadium this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and McGlynn is expecting their visitors to try to frustrate them.

“Dundee are coming off the back of an amazing result,” said the 63-year-old.

“I know Steven very well from working with him at Hearts.

“The way he set up against Celtic was different class, everything you would expect from a defensive-minded coach in terms of organising a team.

“I’m not sure exactly if they’re going to come here and do the exact same or if they’ve got some kind of tweak in it, but I don’t think they’ll be expansive and open.

“I think they’ll want to be pragmatic and try to deny us and hit us on the counter-attack, as they did against Celtic.”

McGlynn and Pressley, 52, worked together in caretaker charge of Heart in Midlothian in 2005 and the former said of his old colleague: “He was always a talker on the game.

“He’s obviously very opinionated and he would always be talking about the game and what he would do, what formation he would play back in the day, so it was a certainty that he would be involved in coaching and management.”

Falkirk are level in the William Hill Premiership table with their visitors on nine points, though they’re one place better off because their goal difference is one better, sitting eighth, and they’ve played eight games to their opponents’ nine.