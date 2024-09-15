Falkirk manager John ​McGlynn hails his Bairns as warriors as 100% start to new season continues

Falkirk manager John McGlynn watching his team beat Airdrieonians 2-0 away on Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

​Falkirk night have been outfought by local rivals Stenhousemuir seven days prior but it was the Bairns that were the warriors on Saturday as they kept up their 100% start to the new William Hill Championship football season, according to manager John McGlynn.

​Two second-half goals in the space of seven minutes at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium made it five wins out of five for Falkirk, keeping them a point clear of second-placed Ayr United and they’ve got a game in hand on them following their 1-1 draw at home to Partick Thistle at the weekend.

The visitors’ dominance – claiming almost two-thirds of possession and registering 22 shots, seven of them on target, to their hosts’ four – eventually paid off as midfielder Dylan Tait got their first goal on 72 minutes and defender Sean Mackie doubled their advantage on 79, from a Tait assist, to take their goal tally for the campaign to date to 11.

“We’ve got warriors,” the 62-year-old, back on duty following a hip operation, told Falkirk TV.

Dylan Tait celebrating scoring for Falkirk away to Airdrieonians in the William Hill Championship on Saturday (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“Today, from the very first minute of the game, Liam Henderson took a knock on the head but he managed to go and play on, and that speaks volumes for him.

“Coll Donaldson was nursing a groin injury and at stages in the second half I thought he was coming off, but he stayed on. Again, he’s another warrior.

“That’s the character that we’ve got in our dressing room. It speaks volumes for each and every one of them, but big plaudits again for Hendo and Coll.”

McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith were also pleased to see goals continuing to be divided out among their team, with the former saying: “If you look at the teams myself and Paul have built, that what happens – the goals are shared out.

“We’re not just relying on any one individual. Goals are shared out.

“We do expect full-backs to chip in because we push them so high.”

Falkirk take a break from league duty this coming Sunday for a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final away to William Hill Premiership table-toppers Celtic, with kick-off at 3pm, and McGlynn’s looking forward to that away-day, saying: “It’s a reward for us for winning our group and going on and doing very well against Hearts.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players to go and show what they can do in an atmosphere that should be electric.”