Raith Rovers’ teammate Brad Spencer and former Greenock Morton player Calvin Miller have also joined John McGlynn’s side ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Lang, 26, made 14 appearances last term for the Stark's Park club in the Championship after his season was blighted by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The English centre-half has also turned out for the likes of Clyde and Dumbarton. He started his career in Scotland as a youth player at the Ibrox side after making the move from Birmingham City.

Tom Lang has joined the Bairns after leaving Raith Rovers (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Lang has signed a two-year deal with the Bairns.

“Paul and I have worked with Tom in the past," boss McGlynn explained. “When I saw him playing for Clyde I liked his attitude. He’s a winner and he influences the team with his attitude.

"He would run through brick walls to win challenges, to win headers, to block shots, all while being able to play at the same time.

“He’s a centre back who’s really strong in the air and he’s got good pace. He’s got a good understanding of the game and how we want to play.

Tom Lang in action against Falkirk back in 2021 during a Scottish Cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad