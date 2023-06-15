News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Falkirk make it a trio of signings as defender Tom Lang joins

Falkirk have announced the signing of Tom Lang on a permanent deal, with the ex-Raith Rovers and Rangers defender joining the Bairns to make it a trio of signings this Thursday (June 15) afternoon.
By Ben Kearney
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read

Raith Rovers’ teammate Brad Spencer and former Greenock Morton player Calvin Miller have also joined John McGlynn’s side ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Lang, 26, made 14 appearances last term for the Stark's Park club in the Championship after his season was blighted by injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The English centre-half has also turned out for the likes of Clyde and Dumbarton. He started his career in Scotland as a youth player at the Ibrox side after making the move from Birmingham City.

Tom Lang has joined the Bairns after leaving Raith Rovers (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)Tom Lang has joined the Bairns after leaving Raith Rovers (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Tom Lang has joined the Bairns after leaving Raith Rovers (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)
Most Popular

Lang has signed a two-year deal with the Bairns.

“Paul and I have worked with Tom in the past," boss McGlynn explained. “When I saw him playing for Clyde I liked his attitude. He’s a winner and he influences the team with his attitude.

"He would run through brick walls to win challenges, to win headers, to block shots, all while being able to play at the same time.

“He’s a centre back who’s really strong in the air and he’s got good pace. He’s got a good understanding of the game and how we want to play.

Tom Lang in action against Falkirk back in 2021 during a Scottish Cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)Tom Lang in action against Falkirk back in 2021 during a Scottish Cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Tom Lang in action against Falkirk back in 2021 during a Scottish Cup tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tom is another player who will do well off the pitch as well as on it. He’s a really good professional who looks after himself and he wants to do well.”

Related topics:FalkirkJohn McGlynnRangersBairnsClyde