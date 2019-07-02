Falkirk lose to Hamilton Academical behind closed doors

Members of Ray McKinnon’s new-look squad got their first run out on Tuesday as the Bairns took on Hamilton Accies in a pre-season friendly.
The match, played behind closed doors at Stirling University, ended in a 2-0 win for the Premiership side.
But the result was secondary as the manager looks to build up fitness for the season, as well running the rule over potential new recruits.
Both both sides changed virtually their entire line-ups at half-time and there were also a few faces familiar to Falkirk fans among the Accies squad, including Blair Alston and Ciaran McKenna, who have signed, and Kevin O’Hara, who is on trial.