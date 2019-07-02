Falkirk lose to Hamilton Academical behind closed doors

Members of Ray McKinnon’s new-look squad got their first run out on Tuesday as the Bairns took on Hamilton Accies in a pre-season friendly.

The match, played behind closed doors at Stirling University, ended in a 2-0 win for the Premiership side.

Ross MacLean and former Falkirk player Ciaran McKenna (pic by Michael Gillen).

But the result was secondary as the manager looks to build up fitness for the season, as well running the rule over potential new recruits.

Both both sides changed virtually their entire line-ups at half-time and there were also a few faces familiar to Falkirk fans among the Accies squad, including Blair Alston and Ciaran McKenna, who have signed, and Kevin O’Hara, who is on trial.

Charlie Telfer in action (pic: Michael Gillen).

Ian McShane and former Falkirk player Blair Alston (pic: Michael Gillen).

Falkirk assistant manager Darren Taylor and manager Ray McKinnon look on (pic: Michael Gillen).

Cammy Bell saves from former Falkirk player Kevin O'Hara (pic: Michael Gillen).